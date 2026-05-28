After Texas Senate primaries, Democrats are fired up about their chances in the fall
Democrats see an opportunity to flip several GOP-held Senate seats this fall, including Texas, where the matchup was officially set this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Democrats see an opportunity to flip several GOP-held Senate seats this fall, including Texas, where the matchup was officially set this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.