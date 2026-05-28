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After Texas Senate primaries, Democrats are fired up about their chances in the fall

NPR | By Stephen Fowler,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:48 AM EDT

Democrats see an opportunity to flip several GOP-held Senate seats this fall, including Texas, where the matchup was officially set this week.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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