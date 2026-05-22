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Hunger grows in Gaza as food aid is cut due to higher costs caused by war in Iran

NPR | By Anas Baba
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:46 PM EDT

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is driving up the cost of food, leading to funding shortfalls and higher expenses for critical food aid in Gaza.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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