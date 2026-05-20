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Cuba's Raúl Castro indicted over 1996 fatal downing of two aircraft

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published May 20, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT

Miami prosecutors have prepared an indictment against former Cuban president Raúl Castro over the 1996 downing of two NGO planes that killed four people onboard.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

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