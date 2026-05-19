World Cup bike lane sparks fury from Mexico City sex workers
A new World Cup bike lane in Mexico City is sparking outrage among sex workers, who say it's pushing them off the streets and threatening their livelihoods.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A new World Cup bike lane in Mexico City is sparking outrage among sex workers, who say it's pushing them off the streets and threatening their livelihoods.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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