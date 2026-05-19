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World Cup bike lane sparks fury from Mexico City sex workers

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT

A new World Cup bike lane in Mexico City is sparking outrage among sex workers, who say it's pushing them off the streets and threatening their livelihoods.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

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