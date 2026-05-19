Despite high gas prices and low Canadian bookings, Old Orchard Beach plans for a successful summer

Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, has innkeepers and shop owners in Old Orchard Beach sprucing up for what they hope is a successful summer season.

The historic Pier is preparing to entertain guests. The Palace Playland is getting ready to debut a new roller coaster.

Town Manager Diana Asanza said the iconic beach town has no match.

"Seeing the lights at night. When you’re driving into Old Orchard and you see that. It is something. It’s so different from anywhere else around here. And it’s kind of fun to be in the middle of that and it’s summer. You definitely know its summer," Asanza said.

Old Orchard Beach has long relied on Canadians for a significant portion of its summer guests. But continued chilly relations with the U.S. are taking their toll on Canadian bookings. Even so, some in town believe there could be a silver lining this summer.

On the main drag Hotels Kebek 3 and Edgewater are perched on sand dunes steps from the ocean.

Inside, Innkeeper Pierre Janelle and Front Desk Agent Caley Mackenzie check the computer and going over bookings.

"How's the K3 look," Janelle asked.

"88% full for Saturday. 97% full for the Edgewater," Mackenzie replied.

Janelle said his guest lists are full of families that come here from other places in the U.S. every year and the ritual continues as their children grow up and have their own kids.

He said Canadians' bookings are down to 13% from 20% since President Donald Trump took office, sparking a trade war with his northern neighbor. His rhetoric about Canada becoming the 51st state insulted many Canadians.

"If the market shrinks and another market doesn't expand the properties on the beach will be alright, but it will hurt the town overall because not everyone benefits equally," Janelle said.

Becky Jacobson is Executive Director of Hospitality Maine.

"There's a lot of uncertainty with the world and the economy. Gas prices. Food prices. You name it. Everyone is feeling the pinch. So some of the smaller properties seem to be getting hit a little harder with slow booking," Jacobson said.

Mandi Cote manages the Old Orchard Beach Campground and said Canadians are still staying away so the campground targeted its marketing to other regions.

"Reservations for this year are trending up as opposed to last year at this time," Cote said. "So we have an optimistic outlook on the 2026 season."

Cote said she represented the campground at a trade show in Montreal earlier this year and Canadians told her they wouldn't be back until Trump is out of office. Still, she said the 108-acre resort is adding another 100 campsites next year.

While sky high gas prices might keep some visitors away Janelle said he believes they could work in the beach town's favor.

"With the scarcity of jet fuel and cost of airline tickets going up a driving vacation is much more accessible," he said.

And a good weather forecast can inspire weekend plans in a heartbeat.

