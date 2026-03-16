© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Here are the names of the 6 Air Force airmen who died when their refueling plane crashed

NPR | By Hosts,
Mallory YuJeanette Woods
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT

On Saturday, the U.S. Defense Department released the names of six service members who died when their military refueling aircraft crashed.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.