In the novel 'Lucky Seed,' the stakes are high for producing an heir
Author Justinian Huang talks with NPR's Ailsa Chang about his new book Lucky Seed, about the Sun family's quest to ensure a male heir to their wealth.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Author Justinian Huang talks with NPR's Ailsa Chang about his new book Lucky Seed, about the Sun family's quest to ensure a male heir to their wealth.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.