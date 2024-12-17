A family reunites after years of separation during Assad regime in Syria
A Syrian mother and daughter are reunited for the first time in 6 years after the fall of the Assad regime, and freedom of movement returns to the country.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A Syrian mother and daughter are reunited for the first time in 6 years after the fall of the Assad regime, and freedom of movement returns to the country.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.