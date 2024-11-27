© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire is in effect in Lebanon

By Kat Lonsdorf
Published November 27, 2024 at 4:30 PM EST

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon took effect – and appears to be holding. Israeli troops are still present in many towns in southern Lebanon.

Kat Lonsdorf
