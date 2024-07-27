A year after her speakership ending, Nancy Pelosi’s influence remains strong
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had a historic career. Even after she stepped aside from party leadership, her influence remains strong.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had a historic career. Even after she stepped aside from party leadership, her influence remains strong.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.