NH News Recap: State political parties leverage issue of abortion access with voters

This week marked two years since the Supreme Court removed federal protections for abortion. How is the issue of abortion access shaping messaging from Republicans and Democrats in New Hampshire ahead of the upcoming election?

After years of debate and disagreement, a new bail reform bill is heading to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk. And NHPR’s Document team has a new investigative podcast out now. It’s called “The Youth Development Center.” We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Jason Moon, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Two years after federal abortion protections removed, the issue remains front and center

Both political parties in New Hampshire are trying to leverage the issue this election year. Each held events on the issue this week.

Documents detail U.S. soldiers shot by their own Sig Sauer guns; military says no reason for concern

On military bases from Virginia to the Middle East, pistols made by NH-based Sig Sauer have unintentionally fired, seriously wounding soldiers in some instances.

Lawyers debate YDC abuse verdict; millions in taxpayer money at stake

The fate of a disputed $38 million verdict is still unclear as parties on both sides of the landmark lawsuit over abuse at NH’s juvenile jail remain at an impasse.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Attorney for hate group tells justices that government ‘selectively enforcing’ civil rights law

NH Electric Co-op resignations spotlight alleged culture of sexism and bullying

‘They recognize us’: A herd of miniature donkeys is bringing NH comfort and joy

