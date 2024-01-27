Frederica von Stade on being inducted into the Opera Hall of Fame
NPR's Scott Simon asks mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade about her career and commitment to arts education. She has been inducted into the Opera Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon asks mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade about her career and commitment to arts education. She has been inducted into the Opera Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.