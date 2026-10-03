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Medium Build's Nick Carpenter on growing up and finding his way back to fun

NPR | By Henry Larson,
Elissa Nadworny Janaya Williams
Published October 3, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT

Nick Carpenter, who makes music as Medium Build, talks about his new album "King of Having Fun" and finding moments that make him feel like a kid again.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NHPR Music News
Henry Larson
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny is an NPR Correspondent covering higher education. She previously covered reproductive rights and abortion.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
Janaya Williams
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