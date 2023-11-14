Independent voters now make up the largest voting bloc in Arizona
NPR speaks with independents, who account for about a third of voters in the swing state of Arizona, about the issues motivating them ahead of the 2024 elections.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR speaks with independents, who account for about a third of voters in the swing state of Arizona, about the issues motivating them ahead of the 2024 elections.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.