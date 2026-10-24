Comedian Charlie Berens has made Wisconsin politics a laughing matter
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with comedian and former journalist Charlie Berens. His comedy blends political satire with a distinctly Wisconsin sense of humor.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with comedian and former journalist Charlie Berens. His comedy blends political satire with a distinctly Wisconsin sense of humor.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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