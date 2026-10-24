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Comedian Charlie Berens has made Wisconsin politics a laughing matter

NPR | By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Henry LarsonMichelle AslamMichael Levitt
Published October 24, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with comedian and former journalist Charlie Berens. His comedy blends political satire with a distinctly Wisconsin sense of humor.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Sacha Pfeiffer
Correspondent, Investigations
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Henry Larson
Michelle Aslam
Michael Levitt
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