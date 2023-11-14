© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift and pay it forward with a gift of meals to the NH Food Bank.

Falling gas prices are helping cool inflation

By Scott Horsley
Published November 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST

Inflation cooled last month, as falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents. News of a smaller-than-expected jump in the cost-of-living triggered a rally on Wall Street.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.