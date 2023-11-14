Falling gas prices are helping cool inflation
Inflation cooled last month, as falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents. News of a smaller-than-expected jump in the cost-of-living triggered a rally on Wall Street.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Inflation cooled last month, as falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents. News of a smaller-than-expected jump in the cost-of-living triggered a rally on Wall Street.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.