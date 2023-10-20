© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

What's hot for Halloween (besides Barbie) and in Britney's book? It's news quiz time!

By Holly J. Morris
Published October 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Halloween is approaching all too fast. If you don't have the expendable income to assemble a full complement of inline-skating Barbie gear, here's some advice.

Also unstoppable is next week's release of Britney Spears' long-awaited, already chart-topping memoir. If you know — or can guess — how she felt about the python she wrangled 22(!) years ago, you may be on the way to pulling an 11/11 this week.

NPR is committed to covering the crisis in the Middle East and you can follow our reporting. This week's quiz will look at what else is making news this week.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

