When your boss is also your landlord: Employers are offering rentals to their workers
To find housing for workers, some employers in Vermont are turning into landlords. But the relationship to the employee renters can be tricky.
Copyright 2023 NPR
To find housing for workers, some employers in Vermont are turning into landlords. But the relationship to the employee renters can be tricky.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.