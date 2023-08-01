© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about the latest indictment against Trump

By Washington desk
Published August 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
Special counsel Jack Smith arrives to speak to reporters on June 9 in Washington.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
For the latest updates on the latest indictment against Trump, follow NPR's digital live coverage.

Special counsel Jack Smith is set to deliver a statement Tuesday evening. regarding the indictment against former President Donald Trump. Earlier today a grand jury charged Trump with four felony counts related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He's been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.

Watch the event — expected at around 6 p.m. ET — live here:

