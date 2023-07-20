Kenya hit by a wave of protests over the cost of living and taxes
Kenya, one of Africa's most stable and prosperous economies, is reeling from the impact of a series of violent protests against the cost of living and tax rises.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Kenya, one of Africa's most stable and prosperous economies, is reeling from the impact of a series of violent protests against the cost of living and tax rises.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.