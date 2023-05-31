How a South Korean video game developer is pushing Korean culture in its games
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jeonghee "JJ" Jin, CEO of Pearl Abyss America, about South Korean video games pushing for the international markets.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jeonghee "JJ" Jin, CEO of Pearl Abyss America, about South Korean video games pushing for the international markets.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.