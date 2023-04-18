© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR during Earth Week and your gift will be MATCHED!

Mifepristone is on the market today, but that could change tomorrow

By Sarah McCammon
Published April 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT

With an administrative stay from the Supreme Court set to expire late Wednesday, the future of access to the abortion pill mifepristone is uncertain.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.