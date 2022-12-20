How to craft a narrative from a monumental congressional investigation
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Philip Zelikow, who was behind the 9/11 Commission's report, as the Jan. 6 committee prepares to release its report.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Philip Zelikow, who was behind the 9/11 Commission's report, as the Jan. 6 committee prepares to release its report.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.