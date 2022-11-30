© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today is Giving Tuesday!! For every gift made today five meals will be donated to the New Hampshire Food Bank.

New research examining plea deals finds multiple problems

By Steve Inskeep,
Steve Vockrodt
Published November 30, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST

It's not trials, but plea bargains, that resolve most criminal cases. But new research examining those negotiations finds big problems with plea deals.

Copyright 2022 Midwest Newsroom

Tags
NPR National News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Steve Vockrodt

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.