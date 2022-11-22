Colorado State Rep. says the Club Q shooting shows the impact of anti-LGBTQ actions
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Colorado State Representative Brianna Titone about the anti-LGBTQ actions and rhetoric she's seen in the state.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Colorado State Representative Brianna Titone about the anti-LGBTQ actions and rhetoric she's seen in the state.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.