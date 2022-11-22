© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help support both NHPR and the NH Food Bank when you make a gift of support today.

Colorado State Rep. says the Club Q shooting shows the impact of anti-LGBTQ actions

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Sarah HandelJuana Summers
Published November 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Colorado State Representative Brianna Titone about the anti-LGBTQ actions and rhetoric she's seen in the state.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Sarah Handel
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.