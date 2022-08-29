© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!

Brazilian food vendors compete to be the favorite at Nashua festival

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published August 29, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT
IMG_0039.JPG
Gaby Lozada
/
Francisco Goulart prepares the pasteles dough that he later fills up with cheese.

Around 10 stands of Brazilian food were open for business this weekend at Greely Park. There was cane juice, salty treats, and desserts, each stand trying to be different, and attracting people with cuisines from various regions.

Shirly Fonseca, owner of Sabor Brazil in Nashua, was one of the vendors. She quickly prepared her famous bowls of rice, collard greens, sausage, and seven other ingredients that mix perfectly with a vinaigrette.

“We have seen not only Brazilians looking for our food each year but also Americans and Hispanics,” said Fonseca.

Fonseca opened her business 16 years ago. It quickly grew into a well-known restaurant in Nashua. She sells rodizio, a type of all-you-can-eat grilled meat, and food by the pound.

She said she feels sad to be away from Brazil, which is why she thinks food can be a comfort for the soul.

IMG_0051.JPG
Gaby Lozada
/
Four people work in the stand of Sabor Brazil. They cooked everything in six hours. The stand was one of the most popular at the festival.

While attendees sought out some shade, drinking lemonade under the trees, Francisco Goulard was busy in his Gula-Haven stand. He stretched the dough, filled it with cheese, cut it, and deep fried it.

He is the fourth generation of his family to have opened a restaurant. He has had his business for six years and specializes in diverse dough treats with cheese and meat. He sold each for $5 and expected to sell at least a 1,000 during the festival.

“We are pioneers,” he said.

Goulart said he was happy to see people enjoy his food. He said he doesn’t miss Brazil because he always has it in his heart.

IMG_0035.JPG
Gaby Lozada
/
Neuza O'Sullivan wears traditional attire from Bahia. She prepares acarajes.

Neuza O'Sullivan prepared acaraje, a fried dough with shrimp, on another stand. It’s mouthwatering.

“My husband, who is American, wants me to do acaraje every day,” she said.

O'Sullivan doesn’t have her own restaurant yet; the only time of the year she cooks acaraje is during the BrazilFest, but she is constantly sharing her food with friends and family.

She works cleaning houses, but she has serious plans to open a business after seeing what a success her acarajes are.

Many people are happy she brings them every year.

Tags

NashuaLatinoFestivalBrazilian community
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.