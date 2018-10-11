State To Hold Public Hearing On Eversource’s Seacoast Transmission Line

By 2 hours ago

Map of Eversource's Seacoast Reliability Project.

Seacoast residents can weigh in tonight on a transmission line proposal from Eversource.

The so-called Seacoast Reliability Project would span 13 miles between Madbury and Portsmouth, with a mile buried beneath Little Bay.

Eversource says the project will help shore up the area's electric service, as mandated in recent years by the New England grid operator.

Some neighbors, abutting towns and businesses are already interveners in the project’s application to the state Site Evaluation Committee.

Now, the rest of the public can comment at a public hearing Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth.

Closed hearings on the project continue through the end of the month. Regulators aim to decide whether to approve the power line in November.

Residents can also submit written comments to SEC Administrator Pamela Monroe, at pamela.monroe@sec.nh.gov.

Tags: 
Eversource
seacoast reliability project

Related Content

N.H. Regulators Begin Hearings on Eversource's Proposed Seacoast 'Reliability Project'

By Aug 29, 2018
Eversource

Hearings began Wednesday on Eversource’s proposed transmission line between Madbury to Portsmouth.

The Seacoast Reliability Project would span 13 miles between Madbury and Portsmouth, with a mile buried under Little Bay at Durham and Newington.

Eversource Files Northern Pass Appeal, Asks Supreme Court to Overturn SEC Ruling

By Aug 10, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Eversource has filed an appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court, asking them to overturn the rejection of the Northern Pass power line proposal. The filing queues up the next phase of the years-long battle over the project. (Read the full appeal text below.)

The long-awaited appeal argues that the state Site Evaluation Committee, or SEC, broke its own rules in how it judged Northern Pass. 