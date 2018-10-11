State To Hold Public Hearing On Eversource’s Seacoast Transmission Line

Seacoast residents can weigh in tonight on a transmission line proposal from Eversource.

The so-called Seacoast Reliability Project would span 13 miles between Madbury and Portsmouth, with a mile buried beneath Little Bay.

Eversource says the project will help shore up the area's electric service, as mandated in recent years by the New England grid operator.

Some neighbors, abutting towns and businesses are already interveners in the project’s application to the state Site Evaluation Committee.

Now, the rest of the public can comment at a public hearing Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth.

Closed hearings on the project continue through the end of the month. Regulators aim to decide whether to approve the power line in November.

Residents can also submit written comments to SEC Administrator Pamela Monroe, at pamela.monroe@sec.nh.gov.