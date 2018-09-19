N.H. Charges Hampton Couple With Felony For Allegedly Voting In Two States In 2016

By 13 minutes ago

Credit NHPR Staff

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has charged two Hampton residents for allegedly voting in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts during the 2016 general election.

The state says 71-year-old John S. Fleming and 70-year-old Grace Fleming voted absentee in Hampton and in-person in Belchertown, Mass. A woman who answered the phone number listed as the Flemings’ declined to comment.

The pair now face felony charges for knowingly voting in more than one state. According to the Attorney General’s office, each of the charges against the Flemings “carries a maximum penalty of 3 ½-7 years of imprisonment and a $4,000 fine.” If found guilty, they could also lose their right to vote in New Hampshire. 

The Flemings will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on Oct. 5.

“The charges and allegations are merely accusations, and Grace and John Fleming are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” the Attorney General’s office said in its announcement of the charges. 

The state detected the alleged case of double voting through the Interstate Voter Crosscheck Program. 

New Hampshire joined the program — which has been championed by Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the former head of the Trump administration’s Presidential Commission on Election Integrity — in 2016. It has come under scrutiny for its data security procedures as well as its efficiency, since it only flags matches based on voters’ names and dates of birth

According to a presentation given by top state election officials earlier this year, New Hampshire initially identified 94,610 possible matches through Crosscheck. A yearlong follow-up effort by the Secretary of State’s office ruled out fraud in 99 percent of those cases, leaving 142 matches that were still “under examination” as of May. 

The Flemings’ case is the first time New Hampshire has publicly announced a wrongful voting indictment stemming from a match that was detected through Crosscheck.

The Attorney General’s office says additional investigation into the Crosscheck matches identified by the Secretary of State’s office “remains active and ongoing.”

Tags: 
voter fraud
Voting Laws
Voter Residency
2016 Elections
Election Law

Related Content

After Exhaustive Investigations, N.H. Officials Find No Widespread Fraud in Recent Elections

By May 29, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The issue of voter fraud in New Hampshire — or a lack thereof — was front and center at a meeting of New Hampshire’s Ballot Law Commission in Concord. The big takeaway?  Top state officials haven’t found any evidence that it’s running rampant in New Hampshire’s elections.

Voter Fraud in New Hampshire: Rhetoric Versus Reality

By Mar 28, 2018
NHPR File

There’s been a lot of talk in the past year about the need to pass stricter voting laws and clean up New Hampshire’s elections. But there’s been a lot less talk about any specific cases of voter fraud. NHPR’s Casey McDermott wanted to find out more about what the issue actually looks like.