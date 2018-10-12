AG Makes Arrest in 2005 Concord Murder Case

New Hampshire authorities have arrested a man for the alleged murder of a Concord man who died in a fire at his home in 2005.

Richard Ellison, 45, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Robert McMillan, 84.

McMillian died in the fire at his house on North State Street on Dec. 9, 2005.

Ellison is accused of starting the fire that led to his death, according to an announcement from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Ellison is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Concord.