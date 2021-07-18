-
New Hampshire authorities have arrested a man for the alleged murder of a Concord man who died in a fire at his home in 2005.Richard Ellison, 45, was…
-
You might be surprised to learn that America’s murder rate has been steadily declining for more than two decades. Despite the drop, the number of murder…
-
The killer of Pamela Smart’s husband will be a free man this spring.William Flynn, who turned 41 today, was unanimously granted parole Thursday after the…
-
A man who was 16 when his adult lover recruited him and his friends to kill her husband in New Hampshire is scheduled for a parole hearing in…
-
Ceased to be, eternal rest, journey’s end, six feet under. First, why do we have such a hard time facing the realities of death? We’ll begin with planning…
-
During a vigil for fallen Brentwood police Officer Steve Arkell was held Tuesday night, hundreds of Brentwood residents and members of surrounding towns…
-
Manchester has seen four homicides so far this year. That’s twice the city’s annual average of two, but police say these types of violent crimes are often…
-
Lost Girls: An Unsolved American MysteryNearly three years have passed since Long Island police uncovered the bodies of four dead girls along their local ocean parkway. Following the discovery,…
-
We spoke with author Robert Kolker about the unsolved case, dubbed the Long Island Serial Killer by the press and public. Here's an abbreviated version of…
-
The Cheshire Murders: The Crime That Rocked A Small TownIn July of 2007, the sleepy suburban town of Cheshire, Connecticut woke up to a house set ablaze, three fatalities, one survivor, and two suspects caught…