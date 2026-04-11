© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring cleaning? Get rid of your unwanted vehicle by donating it to NHPR! Your support fuels our local news.
Outside/In

Outside/In: The Microplastics Cleanse

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Haleema Shah,
Outside/In
Published April 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Marc Newberry
/
Unsplash

With the ubiquity of plastic products, it’s maybe no surprise that a growing body of research shows tiny pieces of plastic are getting inside of us.

But what is all this plastic doing to our bodies? And once it’s there… is there any way to get it out?

Producer Haleema Shah looks at what the research says (and doesn’t say) about plastic and health, and explores a new trend in wellness: the microplastics cleanse.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

How Much Would You Pay to Rid Your Blood of Microplastics?

UNM Researchers Find Alarmingly High Levels of Microplastics in Human Brains – and Concentrations are Growing Over Time

‘A bombshell’: doubt cast on discovery of microplastics throughout human body

For a transcript and full list of credits, go to outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment microplastics
Haleema Shah
See stories by Haleema Shah
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.