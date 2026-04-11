Outside/In: The Microplastics Cleanse

With the ubiquity of plastic products, it’s maybe no surprise that a growing body of research shows tiny pieces of plastic are getting inside of us.

But what is all this plastic doing to our bodies? And once it’s there… is there any way to get it out?

Producer Haleema Shah looks at what the research says (and doesn’t say) about plastic and health, and explores a new trend in wellness: the microplastics cleanse.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

How Much Would You Pay to Rid Your Blood of Microplastics?

UNM Researchers Find Alarmingly High Levels of Microplastics in Human Brains – and Concentrations are Growing Over Time

‘A bombshell’: doubt cast on discovery of microplastics throughout human body