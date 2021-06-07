© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Exchange

Pride Month 2021

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Exchange
Published June 7, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT
After the coronavirus led to virtual Pride celebrations last year, some events will be held in-person this year. We find out how Granite Staters are observing Pride this year and explore their thoughts on how our country's current political climate is affecting LGBTQ folks. 

Air date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021. 

GUESTS:

This show was produced by Jane Vaughan. 

