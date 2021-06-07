Pride Month 2021

After the coronavirus led to virtual Pride celebrations last year, some events will be held in-person this year. We find out how Granite Staters are observing Pride this year and explore their thoughts on how our country's current political climate is affecting LGBTQ folks.

Air date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

GUESTS:

Matt Mooshian - founder of Rural Outright, which organizes Rural Pride.

- founder of Rural Outright, which organizes Rural Pride. Chloe LaCasse - founder of The Making of Self, an educational consulting firm, and a trans filmmaker, activist, and organizer.

- founder of The Making of Self, an educational consulting firm, and a trans filmmaker, activist, and organizer. Jim Donchess - Mayor of Nashua.

This show was produced by Jane Vaughan.