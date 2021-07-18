-
Republican Bill O'Brien has been nominated by fellow Republicans to become the next speaker of the New Hampshire House.O'Brien, who served as speaker from…
Republican Representative Laurie Sanborn has dropped from the race to lead the House. She cites recent health concerns of her husband, state senator Andy…
The state’s highest court has unanimously upheld a lower court ruling that scuttled former House Speaker William O’Brien’s lawsuit against the N.H.…
Former House Speaker O'Brien Inches Closer To Congressional RunRepresentative Bill O’Brien says he will file paperwork next week to launch a campaign committee in advance of a possible run for New Hampshire’s 2nd…
Speaker O'Brien Can't Shake Election SpotlightA joke about being New Hampshire Speaker of the House is that you get a parking spot, $125 annual salary, and the chance to bang a gavel.But when Bill…
A nepotism inquiry by House Speaker Bill O’Brien has turned up little evidence of improper hiring in state government.The probe comes in the wake of last…
Speaker O'Brien: Will Seek to Outlaw Gay Marriage If Re-electedNew Hampshire Speaker of the House Bill O’Brien says he would again seek to outlaw gay marriage in the state if he wins another term as Speaker.Speaker…
New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien says the University of New Hampshire and its workers need to be more efficient. O’Brien, while speaking on NHPR’s…
Politics usually take a break over Memorial Day weekend, but not this year in New Hampshire. State House Majority Leader DJ Bettencourt abruptly resigned…
It's the time of year when the statehouse gets hectic - and, occasionally, foul-tempered.NHPR's Josh Rogers talks with All Things Considered host Brady…