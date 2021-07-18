Wilderness

-
When composer and traveling musician Ben Cosgrove was just 7 years old, he wrote a song called “Waves.” Since then, he’s made a career out of music…
-
Women are one of the fastest-growing demographics for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire. The state Department of Fish & Game has encouraged that for…
-
"Look deep, deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." - Albert Einstein, 1951Ah, the great outdoors. A place for life, death, and…
-
So long spring, hello summer! Today on Word of Mouth, we head to the great outdoors, starting with the American playground, and how it’s evolved from a…
-
The outdoors have provided wonder and fascination for millennia. Ansel Adams captured this in his photographs. Playgrounds have inspired this in children…