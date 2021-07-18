-
Spanish Wind Developer Iberdrola has pulled the plug on Wild Meadows, a controversial wind farm that was proposed for the towns of Alexandria and Danbury,…
-
There was movement on energy policy in both chambers of the New Hampshire legislature today. While reforming the approval process for power plants sailed…
-
For the second year in a row, voters in the Newfound region have used town-meeting day to voice their disapproval of proposed wind development in the…
-
After a year of redesigns, the Wild Meadows Wind Farm has submitted its state application to be built in the towns of Alexandria and Danbury. But in the…
-
The towns of Alexandria, Danbury, and Grafton are weighing if they want a 36 turbine wind farm along their ridgelines.It’s a contentious decision the town…