Wild Fires

Moderate drought conditions across New Hampshire have elevated the risk of wildfire.The N.H. Forest Protection Bureau and the N.H. Fire Marshal’s Office…
The California blazes that make up the largest fire in that state's history are affecting the air in New Hampshire. Forecast models from the National…
Two firefighters with the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands are driving a pickup truck on a four-day trip to the other side of the country to fight the…
The Dilly Fire Postmortem - What Happens After a Wildfire is Extinguished?The Dilly Fire in North Woodstock burned for 36 days, closed two popular hiking trails, cost a little more than a half a million dollars and involved more…
If you plan to do any open burning this fall – state officials are asking that you first check with your local fire warden.Doug Miner, with the New…
A group of New Hampshire firefighters will be heading west this weekend to help in the battle against wildfires in the Rocky Mountains.The crew of 20…
State forestry officials are warning warm, dry weather is creating an increased threat of wildfires, especially in the southern part of the…
Fire officials say a large brush fire in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest is 50 percent contained.The fire started near the Albany Covered…
Canadian officials are allowing some residents back to the scorched remains of Fort McMurray in Alberta. The colossal fire that began there in early May…
According to the state Division of Forest and Lands, fire danger is very high across the entire state. Fire fighters were battling brush fires in more…