-
In 1967, Katy Payne and her husband Roger Payne were some of the first people to hear recordings of humpback whale song — and the album they released…
-
New Hampshire is drafting plans for how its lobster fishery will help meet new federal goals for protecting endangered North Atlantic right…
-
A group organized by the federal government is recommending reductions and changes for lobster gear off the East Coast to try to protect a rare species of…
-
Another Whale Death Confirmed Off MassachusettsThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the third death of a rare North Atlantic right whale this year has been confirmed.NOAA and…
-
Another minke whale has been found dead on the New England coast.The carcass found in Massachusetts on Tuesday marks 26 deaths of what regulators call an…
-
A viral video of a whale carcass falling from a front-loader and dumpster to the pavement in Rye this week highlights what's being called an "exceptional…
-
We get an update on reform efforts at the Manchester VA. A Hampton couple is charged with a felony for allegedly voting in New Hampshire and Massachusetts…
-
A fishing crew from Massachusetts is accused of harassing a humpback whale off Rye Harbor Thursday. A federal investigation could follow.Dianna Schulte of…
-
Whale-watching is a popular activity off New Hampshire's coast, but what do we really know about these huge marine mammals? We hear from a paleobiologist…
-
Biologists still don't know what killed a young humpback whale that washed ashore in New Hampshire.The 45-foot-long whale, named Snow Plow, was discovered…