-
State health officials have contacted some New Hampshire residents to confirm the information on their vaccine cards.The calls were made due to potential…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 21 de abril. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
-
Update: N.H.'s VINI Vaccine Scheduling System Struggles To Meet Demand, Some Now Getting ThroughNew Hampshire’s new COVID-19 vaccination scheduling website struggled under heavy demand Monday as residents aged 50 to 64 in the state attempted to…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 15 de marzo. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…