Dean Kamen sold $83 million worth of PPE with the State of N.H. acting as a ‘middleman’ in a unique arrangement with the Segway inventor.
On September 11th, we look at health care for veterans. It's been two years since whistleblowers at the Manchester VA alleged poor care and oversight,…
Democratic Presidential candidate Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said ending regime-change wars is among her top priorities on NHPR's The Exchange hosted by…
Veterans and families who lived and worked at the former Pease Air Force Base want the government to begin collecting data about their disease rates and…
Allegations of substandard care at the Manchester VA have largely gone unchallenged, at least publicly, since whistleblowers came forward last summer. And…
The New Hampshire Senate has passed legislation allowing physicians from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center to continue treating patients at outside…
The Department of Veterans Affairs launched an investigation into allegations of substandard care at the Manchester VA last year, after whistleblowers…
A new report says the Department of Veterans Affairs has been reluctant to acknowledge fault with how some patients were treated by the VA facility in…
It’s a special edition of the Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup - recorded in front of a live audience at The Barley House in Concord. The legislature…
A bill authored by New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs' prescription drug monitoring program is headed to…