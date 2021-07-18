-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 28 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 21 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 7 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
Trump's supporters don't trust voting by mail, said one local Wisconsin GOP chair. "And one of the reasons they don't trust it," he said, "is the president's previous tweets and comments about it."
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 26 de agosto. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
Mail-order prescriptions are another victim of recent changes to post office operations around the country. For some people, getting your mail on time could be a matter of life or death.
-
The Trump ally and longtime Republican megadonor testifies regarding cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats say would jeopardize Americans' ability to vote by mail.
-
Louis DeJoy, an ally of President Trump's and a major GOP donor, took over leadership of the U.S. Postal Service in May. Lawmakers have questions about his plans for an "organizational realignment."
-
Lawmakers worry that changes made by the new postmaster general will make it more difficult for people to vote in the presidential election.