New Hampshire's electric and natural gas utilities are proposing an increase to their energy efficiency savings goals for the next three years, in a plan…
Unitil Accused of Failing to Pay Overtime to WorkersGas and electricity provider Unitil is facing a federal lawsuit over its overtime policies. The U.S. Department of Labor alleges that Unitil, which serves…
Officials in Massachusetts are still debating the future of a big renewable energy contract for their state.That’s after their initial pick, Northern…
A New Hampshire town that said it wouldn't be decorated with holiday lights this season because of code issues with a utility now has a glimmer of…
About 13,300 Unitil customers in the Capital area lost electricity Saturday morning after a hawk interfered with a power line near one of the company’s…
The state’s Public Utilities Commission has approved a 47 percent rate hike for Liberty Utilities customers.Company spokesman John Shore acknowledged the…
Lawmakers, energy developers, and policy wonks descended on downtown Concord today for the annual New Hampshire Energy summit. The event couldn’t come at…
Another utility has announced that electric rates will rise this winter. For customers of the New Hampshire Electric Coop, the state’s second largest…
Most New Hampshire utilities are reporting snow related outages. As of last check, PSNH had the most outages, at around 1,800. Nearly 450 of those were in…
A new report from the state's Public Utilities Commission finds PSNH failed to properly prepare for last year’s October snowstorm. Meanwhile, Unitil was…