United Nations

-
As migrants from Syria and other countries pour into Europe, President Obama says the United States will take ten thousand. And so Americans are watching…
-
Thirty years ago, a North American ship dumped ballast water containing comb jellyfish into the black sea and triggered a catastrophic decline in marine…
-
This week the United Nation's Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRDP) was narrowly rejected on the Senate floor. The treaty,…
-
A few weeks back the Huffington Post and the nonprofit group Youth Service America issued a list of the 25 most powerful and influential young people in…
-
Today we examine the U.N. doctrine known as “Responsibility to Protect”. It’s the idea that the international community must not tolerate crimes against…
-
Here is how the North Country representatives voted on Wednesday when the House passed a resolution – HCR32 - calling for the United States to withdraw…