-
As voters head out to cast their ballots this town meeting season, the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation is highlighting gender disparities in select board…
-
Towns and school districts across the state are preparing for this year’s Town Meeting Day, March 9. Some NHPR listeners have reached out to ask how towns…
-
Town meetings are a New Hampshire institution. It’s where all the year’s business is voted on by citizens in town halls, gyms, and community centers…
-
About twenty years ago, New Hampshire adopted a new option, known as SB2, for local government involving a two-part process: a deliberative session and…
-
Keep your fingers crossed for good weather next March — the New Hampshire Legislature has failed to resolve the issue of who has the authority to postpone…
-
The New Hampshire House of Representatives sided with town election officials in an ongoing debate over who should have the final say in rescheduling…
-
While Statehouse politics draw headlines, it's the day-to-day decisions at the city and town level that can have a bigger impact on our lives: from…
-
Local officials from all corners of the state lined up Thursday for a hearing on a bill about who should have the power to delay town elections, for…
-
Plenty of local officials grumbled about the state’s orders not to reschedule town elections because of last week’s snowstorm. But only one — the town of…
-
At least two Rindge residents have lodged complaints with the state over how their town handled absentee voting ahead of Tuesday’s elections – raising…