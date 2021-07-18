-
The White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire has a new supervisor.Clare Mendelsohn, deputy forest supervisor since July 2015, succeeds Tom Wagner,…
The supervisor of the White Mountain National Forest is stepping down.Tom Wagner announced this week that he’s retiring at the beginning of September.…
The extent to which the federal shutdown will hurt the White Mountain National Forest – and tourism - will depend on how long the shutdown continues, says…
If the federal government shuts down at midnight it will affect the White Mountain National Forest at a time when many tourists are headed there for fall…
The White Mountain National Forest is getting some help with repairing damage done by Tropical Storm Irene.NHPR’s Chris Jensen reports.The White Mountain…