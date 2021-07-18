-
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is dropping out of the presidential race.Ryan, who failed to gain traction and qualify for recent Democratic debates,…
Stonyfield Kicks Off Climate-Focused Campaign ForumsVoters at a presidential campaign forum about climate change Thursday night say the issue still isn't getting enough attention.The event, at yogurt-maker…
Tim Ryan, who represents Northeastern Ohio in Congress, says Democrats need to understand the priorities of what he repeatedly called "my people." "If the…
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan jumped into the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, portraying himself as a candidate who can bridge Democrats' progressive and working…