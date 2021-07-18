-
The one-woman show, "Mary and Me" tells a version of a real-life story: that of Ann Lovett, a 15-year-old Irish girl who died during childbirth in 1984…
This past weekend the Hatbox Theatre in Concord became one of the first theaters in the state to begin offering live indoor shows, almost a month after…
Summer brings plenty of Summer Stock Theater to New Hampshire. No matter where you reside, there is most likely a theater within driving distance. Many of…
New works in progress by black playwrights will be performed this weekend in the Upper Valley. The festival is sponsored by JAG productions, a relatively…
Sweeney Todd, the 1979 Sondheim revenge tragedy musical set in Victorian London, is a challenging and musically complex play to stage even for…
On today's show:We spoke with Dr. Su'ad Abdul Khabeer about her new book Muslim Cool: Race, Religion, and Hip Hop in the United States. "After Living…
From the Hatbox’s adaptation of a Christmas Carol to a pantomime version of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse to the reasons why,…
There might not be any snow on the ground, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start getting into the holiday spirit. Premiering tonight at the Hatbox…
To vote, or not to vote – that is the question in Catherine Stewart’s new play “She Will Lead” at the West End Studio Theatre in Portsmouth. NHPR’s Sean…
“The Bitter Pill,” a new musical featuring the songs of Billy Butler, is on stage at the Players Ring in Portsmouth through the end of October. NHPR’s…