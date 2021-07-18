© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    West, Texas Could Happen Anywhere
    EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: The recent explosion at a West, Texas fertilizer plant that killed many people really alarmed me.…
    The Historic Texas Drought, Visualized
    Elise Hu
    In 2011, Texas endured the worst single-year drought in its history. Using a new interactive app by NPR's StateImpact, learn about the drought's progression and its impact on the state, explore the pros and cons of the policy decisions that need to be made, and share your stories.
    Trying To Make Immigrant Detention Less Like Prison
    Laura Sullivan
    The Karnes County Civil Detention Center in Texas will house mostly low-risk detainees awaiting deportation or facing court. With features like a pharmacy, commissary and soccer field, it's a departure from other Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that critics have called excessively harsh.