-
A Somersworth café has won its state Supreme Court challenge against Facebook, in a unanimous ruling Friday that sends the contract dispute back to a…
-
The state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a contract dispute between a local business and the social media giant Facebook.The case centers on the…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Facebook and a Seacoast coffee shop.Emmett Soldati owns Teatotaller in…
-
Teatotaller Café Owner Takes Facebook To N.H. Supreme Court Over Instagram Account DeletionThe owner of the Teatotaller café in Somersworth is taking on Facebook at the New Hampshire Supreme Court.The colorful coffee shop, a self-styled “queer…
-
Sometimes, the clothes hanging in the closet hold dreams about who we could become. Clothing is powerful: just as a carefully rolled cuff might speak to…
-
Five people invite us to take a peek into their closets and tell us what's inside.For pictures, and to read the full text of this episode, click here.…