Four Dartmouth College students have died this school year. Three were freshmen and at least two of them died by suicide. Another student died of…
New Hampshire parents who have lost children to suicide said Friday that a new law that focuses on schools will save lives.The bill signed by Republican…
Police, firefighters, and emergency personnel have specific stressors in their daily jobs that can lead to long-term mental health impacts. We look at how…
A bill before the New Hampshire Legislature this session would require all school districts to provide suicide prevention training to faculty, staff, and…
On Thursday, June 14, we're discussing suicide in New Hampshire and efforts underway to prevent it.Suicide rates were up 48.3 percent from 1999 - 2016 in…
Our listeners voted for their favorite 2017 episodes of The Exchange. Today, it's our conversation about the controversial Netflix series "Thirteen…
A new, national study has alarming predictions for New Hampshire. The report draws a strong connection between substance abuse and suicide, and says the…
Federal Grant Allows Expansion of Suicide Prevention EffortsThe University of New Hampshire is boosting efforts to prevent suicide and reduce the stigma around mental illness.The university is using a $100,000,…
With almost fourteen percent of New Hampshire teens surveyed saying they’d considered taking their own lives, educators are increasingly focused on this,…
This Saturday marks the 15th annual International Survivors of Suicide Day.In New Hampshire, bereavement groups in Concord, Hampstead, Merrimack,…