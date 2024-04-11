In Littleton, a vending machine makes naloxone available 24/7

People in Littleton can now get the overdose-reversal drug naloxone from a vending machine that’s open 24/7, part of an ongoing campaign to expand access to the life-saving medication.

The device is outside the Mt. Eustis Commons office building on Cottage Street, across the street from the Littleton Food Coop. It looks like any other vending machine, with a glass front displaying rows of small boxes. But the packages contain naloxone, not junk food. The outside is covered in messages like “save one life” and “be the hero — carry naloxone.”

“One life lost is just too many,” said Jennifer Goulet of the North Country Health Consortium, the regional public health organization that set up the machine. “And there are still some disconnects on people being able to access naloxone.”

Naloxone — often sold as a nasal spray — can revive someone from an opioid overdose by counteracting the effects of drugs like fentanyl. Also known by the brand name Narcan, it’s become a key part of the response to the country’s ongoing substance use crisis.

Many first responders in New Hampshire now carry naloxone. The state health department has also pushed to increase access — including through the installation of wall-mounted “NaloxBoxes” in businesses and other public settings.

Goulet said naloxone is easier to access in Littleton than some other parts of the North Country. In recent years, the North Country Health Consortium has encouraged workplaces and public-facing businesses to keep naloxone on hand. They’ve also worked with the Littleton Police Department to have officers carry the drug while on patrol.

But not everyone feels comfortable going into a public space to pick up naloxone, said Goulet, who oversees the organization’s AskPETRA substance use and recovery programs.

“There is still that fear of stigma and bias that runs through the vein of people who are the ones that need to come forward and ask for help or access to naloxone,” she said. “So creating this opportunity meant they didn't even have to speak to a person, if that was the thing that was hindering them.”

The vending machine is free, anonymous to use and provides up to three boxes (for a total of six doses) of naloxone at a time. Goulet said it’s also an option for people whose schedules make it hard to get places during business hours.

She said the naloxone vending machine is the first of its kind in the North Country, and possibly the state.

Savanah Miller, the North Country Health Consortium’s recovery support manager, said Littleton has a lot of resources for people in recovery, but continues to be heavily affected by substance use. A rash of overdoses hit the town in January, including three people found dead at a single location.

“There's a lot of families that are affected by this, and it's our reality right now,” Miller said. “So it's also our responsibility to do what we can to help our community get better.”

People seeking help with substance use disorder in the North Country can contact the AskPETRA program by calling 603-259-1729, or texting TALK to 603-259-4820, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

New Hampshire’s 211 helpline can connect people with substance use resources statewide.

